Pa. Justices To Weigh Noneconomic Whistleblower Awards

Law360, Philadelphia (August 24, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- After affirming half of a $3.2 million award to an ex-Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission employee who claimed he was fired for attempting to expose the agency’s corrupt bidding practices, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday it would mull whether state law allows whistleblowers to win noneconomic damages.



The justices upheld a verdict finding that Ralph Bailets was axed from the PTC for repeatedly raising questions about whether a contractor had been given an unfair advantage in bidding. That verdict had come along with its own, $1.6 million...

