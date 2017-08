'Housewives' Star, Ex-Atty Fight Over Disclosure To Court

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 24, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A onetime incarcerated star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and her former attorney traded barbs this week over whether her counsel disclosed confidential information to a New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge about a failed mediation in her state court malpractice action against the lawyer.



In a letter Tuesday to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey L. Meisel, James A. Kridel Jr.'s attorneys asserted that Carlos Cuevas, a lawyer representing Teresa Giudice and a bankruptcy trustee in the malpractice case, violated the confidentiality requirements attached to the...

To view the full article, register now.