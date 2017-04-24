Baseball Bat Buyers Deny Striking Out In Labeling Suit

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Consumers on Wednesday fought Wilson Sporting Goods Co.’s bid to strike their class allegations and dismiss their Illinois federal suit claiming that some premium DeMarini baseball bats did not meet a key youth sports standard as advertised.

In its opposition brief, the proposed class argued that the buyers properly pled their Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act claim against the sports equipment maker and that their breach-of-warranties claims fall within two different exceptions to a privity-of-contract requirement.

“In arguing for dismissal, defendant raises a...
Case Information

Case Title

Sheeley v. Wilson Sporting Goods, Co.


Case Number

1:17-cv-03076

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

370(Other Fraud)

Judge

Honorable Sharon Johnson Coleman

Date Filed

April 24, 2017

