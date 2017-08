Lloyd’s Underwriters Can’t Duck Claims In Bid-Rigging MDL

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss a proposed class action accusing several Lloyd’s of London syndicates of conspiring with insurance brokers to conceal exorbitant commissions and the anticompetitive nature of their market, part of long-running multidistrict litigation over insurance bid-rigging.



U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi denied a motion to dismiss filed by the syndicates that targeted a complaint filed by policyholders Lincoln Adventures LLC and Michigan Multi-King Inc. in 2007, which was later rolled into the sprawling MDL as a tag-along...

To view the full article, register now.