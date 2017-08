Allred Firm Looks To Arbitrate Claim It Bungled CBS Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Counsel for celebrity attorney Gloria Allred urged a California judge on Thursday to force a television weatherman to arbitrate claims her firm bungled his age and gender discrimination suit against CBS, saying an arbitration clause he signed covers the entire representation, not just presuit negotiations.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo did not rule on Allred’s motion to compel arbitration but said Thursday after hearing oral arguments that he would give the matter additional consideration before issuing a decision. In his June suit, plaintiff Kyle...

