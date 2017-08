Calif. Judge Threatens To Call Security In Monsanto Hearing

Law360, San Francisco (August 24, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ripped into all sides in a contentious hearing Thursday over Monsanto’s allegations that an opposing attorney improperly leaked confidential documents in a multidistrict litigation alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, at one point threatening to call security to remove a lawyer.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said there was “plenty of blame to go around” for the dispute, which stems from a July meeting during which Monsanto said 86 disputed documents were irrelevant to the litigation and should remain under seal. Plaintiffs’...

