Judge OKs Collective Cert. In Brooklyn Restaurant OT Spat

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Wednesday signed off on an agreement between an almost 60-year-old Italian restaurant and one of the Brooklyn eatery’s former bussers to conditionally certify a collective class of workers who were allegedly denied overtime pay, in violation of federal and state wage laws.



Chief Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann made minor changes to and approved a consent motion conditionally certifying a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action led by Claudio Cabrera, who alleges that Frost Restaurant Inc. regularly paid its...

