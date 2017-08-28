Expert Analysis

Lessees Left In Limbo

By Kate Thomas August 28, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Do a lessee’s possessory interests in real property survive a “free and clear” sale of the property under Section 363(f) of the Bankruptcy Code? In a recent decision, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said “no,” holding that Section 365(h) did not protect the interest of the lessee in the context of a Section 363 sale when there had been no prior formal rejection of the lease under Section 365. In so holding, the Ninth Circuit joined the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in rejecting the...
