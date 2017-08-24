Aetna Exposed Customers Taking HIV Meds, Legal Groups Say

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- When Aetna Inc. mailed policyholders instructions on filling HIV prevention and treatment prescriptions, the envelope’s window exposed that information in violation of federal and state privacy laws, eight legal and advocacy groups said Thursday.



The groups sent a demand letter to Aetna on behalf of policyholders who had their personal health information exposed, telling Aetna to end the transparent letters and make a correction plan. The organizations, which include the Legal Action Center, Lambda Legal and AIDS Legal Referral Panel, said they’re considering suing as well,...

