Ford Vehicles Made With Faulty Lug Nuts, Drivers Say

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Company has manufactured vehicles with defective lug nuts that are aesthetically pleasing but often swell and delaminate so much that drivers are unable to remove them with a lug wrench provided by Ford, forcing them to pay a professional to replace the parts, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in Michigan federal court.



Ford drivers from seven states said the lug nuts that secure the wheels to Ford’s Fusion, Escape, Flex, Focus, F-150 and F-350 vehicles are made with a steel core...

