Women In J&J Talc MDL Say They Should Get Samples

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Women in multidistrict litigation in New Jersey alleging Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products cause ovarian and uterine cancer on Wednesday said that they should be allowed to obtain samples of the products, saying there’s no proof they will be destroyed in testing.



The women are striking back against a request from J&J to enjoin all parties in all talc-related suits, wherever they are, from trying to obtain samples of its baby powder and shower-to-shower products, saying that the defendants only hypothesize about an alleged irreparable...

