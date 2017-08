Topgolf Gets Antitrust Suit Nixed As Premature

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed a golf entertainment venue's suit claiming Topgolf International Inc. attempted to choke off competition by buying the technology company that supplied the venue's software, ruling that no effort had been made to curb competition and the venue couldn't sue over something that hadn't happened yet.



Topgolf, which operates over two dozen combined driving ranges and restaurants, was not violating antitrust law simply by buying the Swedish firm Protracer, even though the firm licensed its golf-ball-tracking software to Topgolf competitor SureShot Golf...

