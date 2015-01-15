Caesars Seeks OK Of $126M Management Liability Settlement

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Wednesday asked an Illinois bankruptcy court to approve a $126 million settlement with its insurers to cover directors and executives in its fraudulent transfer suit against its own parent corporation.



The cash payment is 90 percent of the management liability services coverage owed to CEOC by National Union Fire Insurance Co. and nine excess insurers, who will be released from further obligations to cover the directors and executives of CEOC and Caesars Entertainment Corp. in the adversary proceeding launched by CEOC against...

