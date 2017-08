Latham Survives DQ Bid In Amazon, Eolas Web Patent Fight

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to eject Latham & Watkins LLP from representing Amazon.com Inc. in a patent infringement suit lodged by Eolas Technologies Inc., saying Eolas waited too long to seek disqualification.



Federal District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar found that Eolas waived its right to seek the firm’s dismissal by dallying for a year before making its disqualification bid based on Latham’s prior representation of Eolas.



For a few years in the late ‘90s and early aughts, the firm pursued and finally did represent...

