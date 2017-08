Calif. Strip Club Can't Force Class Of Dancers To Arbitrate

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court upheld a ruling that a strip club had waived its right to compel a class of dancers alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors to arbitrate their claims, finding the club's decision not to pursue arbitration against the lead plaintiff amounted to a waiver.



The disagreement, the Second Appellate District Court said in a published opinion on Wednesday, stemmed from whether the four-year delay between the suit’s filing and the arbitration bid signaled an intent not to arbitrate. While the appeals court...

