Ex-Home Health Co. Partner Tells 9th Circ. $27M Verdict Fair

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The former co-owner of a home health care company asked the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to preserve his $27 million trial win against his former partner, telling the appeals court of a vindictive adversary who continues to use threats and intimidation, rather than legally sound arguments, to get his way.



Marc Wichansky, who won a 2016 jury trial in the tangled, acrid litigation, asked the Ninth Circuit to preserve the win over his former business partner, David Zowine. Zowine filed his own appeal brief in May....

To view the full article, register now.