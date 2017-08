2nd Circ. Won't Rethink Axing Cafe Customer's Receipt Row

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Thursday to rethink its decision that a Paris Baguette America Inc. patron lacked standing to bring her proposed class action alleging the cafe chain violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act by unlawfully printing payment card expiration dates on consumers’ receipts.



The appeals court shot down Devorah Cruper-Weinmann’s petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc challenging the Second Circuit's decision that she failed to establish Article III standing because she alleged a bare procedural violation without pointing to any material risk...

