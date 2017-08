Judge OKs Production Co.'s $850K Award In License Dispute

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved an arbitration award finding that a California-based production company did not breach any agreements under a license deal with a Japanese company for several television series, in a dispute in which the Japanese company sought $15 million in damages.



U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson on Wednesday signed off on the award, which was issued in late June by the Independent Film & Television Alliance and granted $711,930 in legal fees and $136,778 in costs to Harmony Gold USA Inc., for...

