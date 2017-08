Wal-Mart To Pay $1.6M To End Faulty Pay Stub Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has agreed to pay $1.6 million to end a potential class action accusing it of improperly mislabeling certain employees’ pay stubs with only the words “Wal-Mart” or “Walmart” instead of with the company’s full legal name, according to a California federal court filing on Thursday.



Named plaintiff Myrica Smith filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge James Donato to approve a deal that would put to bed claims brought on behalf of about 110,000 California employees that Walmart furnished them with inaccurate wage...

