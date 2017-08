Objector To Cruise TCPA Settlement Fees Denied Attys' Fees

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday denied attorneys' fees to the counsel of an objector who had opposed the fee request by lead counsel in a class action accusing companies marketing cruises of placing millions of robocalls, after finding that his efforts were redundant and failed to help the class.



Objector Freedom Home Care Inc. and its well-known counsel, Christopher Bandas, provided no material benefits to the class when they recited arguments raised by the marketing companies also opposing the fee structure of a $56 million...

