Attys Leave Case Against Geico Amid Ethics Issues

Law360, Miami (August 25, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has allowed attorneys to withdraw their representation of a Tampa auto glass shop seeking to lead a class action accusing Geico General Insurance Co. of systematic underpayments, saying Thursday the lawyers demonstrated just cause, including “serious ethical considerations.”



The order, which comes on the heels of allegations from Geico that plaintiff VIP Auto Glass Inc. based its claims at least in part on false statements, throws the case's future into question.



Lawyers David M. Caldevilla of de la Parte & Gilbert PA,...

To view the full article, register now.