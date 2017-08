Brand Battles: Baker McKenzie Fights For Rebranded Logo

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Baker McKenzie lodges an appeal after its firm rebrand hits a trademark snag, McCormick complains about a decade-expired food package used as a specimen, and Brooklyn Brewery battles The Village Voice over a "Brooklyn" beer festival.



Rebrand Battles



BigLaw giant Baker McKenzie appealed to the board this week after its recent rebrand hit a snag at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.







Baker McKenzie's new logo has been hamstrung by an...

To view the full article, register now.