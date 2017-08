Menendez, Feds Clash Over Bid To Adjourn Trial For Votes

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 25, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors and defense counsel clashed again on Friday over Sen. Bob Menendez's bid to adjourn his upcoming corruption trial on certain days to allow him to participate in critical votes on Capitol Hill, three days after a New Jersey federal judge refused to grant such a request.



The government urged U.S. District Judge William H. Walls on Friday to reject the senator's second attempt this week to alter the trial schedule, arguing that Menendez should be treated like any other defendant and not provided with such...

