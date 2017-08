9th Circ. Expanded Whistleblower Protections, Justices Told

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Digital Realty Trust Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday that the Ninth Circuit erred in finding the Dodd-Frank Act protects whistleblowers who haven’t reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing the appellate court flouted Congressional intentions.



The Supreme Court in June granted the real estate investment trust’s petition to review a Ninth Circuit decision finding former Digital Realty executive Paul Somers can sue over the company’s alleged retaliation against him, agreeing to resolve a circuit split over whether the Dodd-Frank Act’s anti-retaliation...

