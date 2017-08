Loeb & Loeb Steers Deutsche Bank's $83M NYC Hotel Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (August 25, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP represented Deutsche Bank AG in connection with its $83 million loan to M&R Hotel Management Group for a Holiday Inn on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, according to records made public Friday in New York.



The loan is for Holiday Inn New York-Times Square at 585 Eighth Ave., and the majority of that is assumption and refinance of preexisting debt at the property. The $83 million loan includes $3 million of new capital for the property.



The 271-room hotel is located near subway...

