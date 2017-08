Bill Nye Becomes Lawsuit Guy In Profit Dispute With Disney

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Bill Nye the Science Guy was forced to step out of the lab and into the courtroom after The Walt Disney Co. and a handful of its subsidiaries allegedly cheated him out of $9.4 million in profits from his famous educational show, according to a suit filed in California state court Thursday.



Nye’s suit accuses Disney and affiliates like Buena Vista Television LLC of skimping on his share of profits from the popular show that originally ran for five years in the 1990s but has since...

