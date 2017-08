EA Wants Sanctions In Video Game Patent Row

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Electronics Arts Inc. on Thursday urged a Utah federal court to sanction a company and its attorneys that the video game giant claims knowingly pursued a meritless patent infringement suit against it over college football and golf video games.



EA argued in its motion that it should be handed judgment and attorneys' fees in the suit because White Knuckle IP LLC and its attorneys Andrew Hansen, David Jones and Joseph Shapiro failed to reasonably investigate the infringement claims before filing the suit. EA additionally accused them...

