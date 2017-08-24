Spanish Radio Network Hit With TCPA Class Action Over Texts

Law360, Springfield (August 25, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Spanish-language radio company Spanish Broadcasting Inc. was hit with a putative class action in Illinois federal court on Thursday over unwanted text messages to cellphone users on the national Do Not Call registry.



Illinois resident Adam Bugbee filed the two-count Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit against Miami-based Spanish Broadcasting, alleging that after putting his phone number on the Do Not Call registry in 2013, he received "three or more" unsolicited text messages from Spanish Broadcasting between February 2016 and March 2017.



Bugbee alleged that Spanish Broadcasting...

