Hospitality Industry Urgently Needs Immigrant Labor: Report

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The economic stability of the Midwestern states’ leisure and hospitality sector increasingly depends on immigrant workers and entrepreneurs, but the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants threatens hotels' and restaurants’ viability as the sector struggles to fill jobs, especially back-of-the-house positions in kitchens and housekeeping departments, a new report says.



U.S.-born workers with higher education levels and shifting professional interests don’t want to put in grueling hours for tough jobs that pay relatively low wages, but limited visas and shrinking opportunities to legally hire immigrant hospitality workers...

