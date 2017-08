Arby's Seeks To Shake Class Suit Over Data Breach

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Arby's has asked a Georgia federal court to toss a proposed consumer class action accusing the fast food chain of lacking security measures that left it open for a three-month-long data breach, arguing that it has no duty to safeguard payment card data from the criminal acts of third parties.



Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. asked the court on Thursday to dismiss lead plaintiffs Jacqueline Weiss and Joseph Weiss’ consolidated class action complaint, saying that none of the consumers has suffered an out-of-pocket loss and that they...

