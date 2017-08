7th Circ. Slams Subway Settlement In Footlong MDL

Law360, Chicago (August 25, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit tossed out a settlement Friday that resolved a multidistrict litigation over claims Subway was shorting customers who purchased its Footlong sandwiches, calling the deal worthless to everyone but plaintiffs counsel.



The settlement, which resolved class claims against Subway’s franchisor Doctor’s Associates Inc., does nothing but put cash in the pockets of attorneys, the appellate court wrote in an opinion reversing its approval and sending the case back to the lower court.



Under the terms of the settlement, Subway agreed to step up its...

