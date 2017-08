Oil Cos. Urge High Court To Pass On Coastal Damage Suit

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and scores of other energy companies have urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to revive a Louisiana flood protection board’s multibillion-dollar suit alleging that oil and gas drilling damaged the state’s coastal ecosystems, saying the Fifth Circuit properly dismissed the case.



In a brief filed with the high court Aug. 22, the companies said the commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East are merely upset with the way the Fifth Circuit applied settled law to its March conclusion that the lawsuit, originally...

To view the full article, register now.