Uber Says Revamped Data Breach Spat Still Fails

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has urged a California federal judge to axe a proposed class action over a 2014 data breach that compromised drivers’ personal information, arguing that the pair leading the suit took almost two years to offer revamped allegations but still fail to allege any injuries stemming from the incident.



Sasha Antman and Gustave Link finally offered an amended complaint last month, almost two years after U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler tossed an earlier iteration of the suit for lack of standing. But the former...

To view the full article, register now.