Transocean Wants $14M Oil Drilling Award Recognized In US

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Nigerian offshore drilling unit of Transocean Ltd. asked a Texas federal judge Friday to confirm a $14 million arbitration award it won against an oil and natural gas exploration company that owes the drilling contractor for work off Africa’s west coast.



Transocean Offshore Gulf of Guinea VII Ltd. and its Nigerian subsidiary, Indigo Drilling Ltd., filed a petition seeking confirmation of an arbitration award the companies were awarded by a tribunal against Erin Energy Corp. and and an Erin subsidiary for the remainder of an unpaid...

To view the full article, register now.