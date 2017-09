Half A Dozen Firms Aided Top Mass. Real Estate M&A Deals

Law360, Minneapolis (September 27, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT) -- More than half a dozen law firms have grabbed work on the five largest real estate mergers and acquisition matters thus far this year that involved a Massachusetts-based buyer or seller, a group of deals that includes one transaction north of $1 billion and a second deal close to that mark.



Hogan Lovells, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP and White & Case LLP all grabbed work on the largest matter thus far this year — Newton-based Government Properties IncomeTrust's $1.35 billion purchase of...

