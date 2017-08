Anthem's Record $115M Data Breach Deal Gets First Nod

Law360, San Francisco (August 25, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Friday granted preliminary approval to a $115 million deal ending litigation over Anthem Inc.’s massive 2015 data breach, advancing what’s being hailed as the largest-ever data breach settlement, which would provide credit protection and reimbursement for customers and up to $38 million in attorneys’ fees.



Judge Koh approved more than 100 individuals to serve as class representatives, as well as attorneys at Altshuler Berzon LLP, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Girard Gibbs...

To view the full article, register now.