Trump Taps Irell Partner Andrei Iancu To Lead USPTO

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The White House nominated Irell & Manella LLP managing partner Andrei Iancu on Friday to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where the intellectual property litigator would fill the role vacated by Michelle Lee in June.



President Donald Trump cited Iancu's experience before the U.S. International Trade Commission, U.S. District Courts, Federal Circuit and the PTO itself in announcing the selection.



Iancu’s name had surfaced in early summer as a possible leading candidate for the job, with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and others telling Politico...

