Court Trims Claims Against Pipeline Co. In Oil Spill Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday threw out several claims made by an oil field service company and five oil workers against Plains All American Pipeline LP alleging that they are entitled to economic loss damages stemming from a 2015 pipeline spill near Santa Barbara that they blame on the company.



Judge Philip S. Gutierrez delivered a blow to the plaintiffs’ case, saying the losses that they seek, which include loss of employment and business, were related to the company’s decision to shut down the pipeline...

