Judge Tosses FCA Suit Alleging $1B In Masked Russian Tech

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Safran Group S.A.'s bid to dismiss a False Claims Act suit brought by former employees alleging the French security contractor disguised over $1 billion in Russian fingerprinting technology, writing that they failed to plead any claims in particularity and denying them the chance to amend.



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh found Friday that the former employees had failed to improve upon the factual deficiencies of their second amended complaint, such as the absence of information about the individuals who committed...

To view the full article, register now.