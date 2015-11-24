PHH, Realogy Settle Title Referral, Kickback Suit For $17M

By Melissa Daniels

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- PHH Corporation and Realogy told a California federal court on Friday that they agreed to pay $17 million to end a putative class action accusing them of arranging kickbacks for unlawful referrals of title services.

PHH, Realogy Group LLC and various affiliates were accused of violating the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act with a scheme to illegally funnel business to Title Resource Group, which is a Realogy subsidiary. The plaintiffs accused the defendants of creating an affiliated business arrangement, dubbed PHH Home Loans, to facilitate the exchange of unlawful...
Timothy L. Strader, Sr. v. PHH Corporation et al


Case Number

8:15-cv-01973

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Fernando M. Olguin

Date Filed

November 24, 2015

