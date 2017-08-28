Wachtell Steers Chipmaker Littelfuse In $750M IXYS Buy

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Littelfuse Inc., led by Wachtell, said Monday it will pick up California-based power semiconductor company IXYS Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal worth $750 million, as the Illinois-based chipmaker looks to deepen its offerings in the automotive and industrial spaces.



Together, Chicago-based Littelfuse and IXYS are expected to boast increased access to the power control portfolio in automotive markets, a broader technology platform, the ability to expand into industrial and electrical markets, and increased engineering capabilities and intellectual property around high-voltage and silicon carbide semiconductor technologies, according...

