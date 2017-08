Texas A&M Athletic Dept. Fights Info Bid In '12th Man' IP Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas A&M University athletic department told a Texas federal court Friday that information sought by an author and publisher in a copyright lawsuit over the university’s publication of a story about the origin of a football fan tradition is irrelevant to a dispute over the department’s sovereign immunity.



The athletic department asked the court to block the motion to compel by sports history author Michael J. Bynum and his publisher, Epic Sports, who claim the department stole a written biography of E. King Gill —...

