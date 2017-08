Sinking Tower Owners' Group Likely Needs To Buttress Suit

Law360, San Francisco (August 28, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A California judge indicated Monday that he’ll likely toss with leave to amend a homeowners association’s suit alleging that developers hid for years that the Millennium Tower condo in San Francisco was sinking, saying during a hearing that the complaint doesn’t specify who knew what and when.



San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow told attorneys for the Millennium Tower Association that most of the allegations weren’t sufficiently pled. The complaint has the “classic problem” of asserting 14 causes of actions against “a mix” of defendants,...

