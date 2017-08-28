Real Estate Rumors: Emerald, Forest City, Minto Communities

Law360, Minneapolis (August 28, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Emerald Equity Group has purchased an East Harlem rental building portfolio for $24.8 million from Castellan Real Estate Partners, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm picked up 316 and 322-326 E. 117th St. for $15.8 million and 1661 Park Ave. for $9 million, Commercial Observer said. The four buildings have more than 100 rental units and three commercial units, according to the report.



Forest City has gotten the green light to proceed with a mixed-use development at Pier 70...

