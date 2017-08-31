Real Estate Rumors: Akelius, Hoffmann, TA Realty

Law360, Minneapolis (August 31, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Akelius Real Estate Management has picked up a pair of Manhattan rental buildings from Atlas Capital Group for $100 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company bought 225 W. 23rd St. and 220 W. 24th St., which have a combined 245 apartments, Real Deal said. Atlas Capital bought the Chelsea buildings for $72.9 million in 2015, according to the report.



Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate has picked up two properties and is under contract to buy four more...

