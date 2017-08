Ho-Chunk Nation Seeks Win In Wis. Spat Over Gambling Pacts

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Ho-Chunk Nation urged a Wisconsin federal judge Friday to toss a suit by the Stockbridge-Munsee Community seeking to block the Ho-Chunk tribe’s casino expansion plans, saying a tribe shouldn’t be allowed to sue to enforce another’s tribal-state gambling compact.



The Stockbridge-Munsee tribe hit the Ho-Chunk Nation and Wisconsin with an April suit saying that plans to add more than 250 slot machines and additional table games at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg — located on a site the SMC alleges is ineligible for gambling — would run afoul...

