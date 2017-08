Philadelphia Couple Charged Over Alleged SEPTA Bribes

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia couple has been indicted on corruption and related charges over allegations that the pair bribed an undercover FBI agent to expedite a certification from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority for their business, according to court papers unsealed Friday.



The indictment alleged that Nazik Modawi and her husband, Abboud Wali, conspired to bribe a SEPTA employee, and later an undercover FBI agent, with separate payments totaling $10,000 to expedite consideration of their application for a disadvantaged business enterprise certification. That certification would have allowed their...

