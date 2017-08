Agency Issues Final Rule On Fees For 1st Responder Network

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has issued a final rule on its role in assessing fees for the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet, according to an announcement in the Federal Register on Monday.



In the rule dated Aug. 23, the NTIA, which is tasked with financial oversight of the $7 billion nationwide public safety broadband network, said it had adopted the tenets laid out in a December 2015 proposal for reviewing and approving network fees based on the total expenses for operating FirstNet....

