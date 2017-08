Hastert Wants Media Left Out Of Hush Money Case

Law360, Chicago (August 28, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois county judge ordered attorneys involved in a civil suit against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert to watch what they say to the media Monday, so as not to influence potential jurors hearing evidence about hush money Hastert allegedly promised to a man who accused him of sexual abuse.



Kendall County, Illinois, Circuit Court Judge Robert Pilmer signed off on an agreed decorum order Monday after counsel for Hastert filed a motion last week criticizing comments an attorney for James Doe, the plaintiff, made...

