Execs Argue Mobile Co. Was 'Hijacked' As Retrial Closes

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for two mobile technology company executives charged with ripping off millions of customers via unapproved text-service subscriptions argued at closing arguments on Tuesday that the company had been hijacked by two lower level executives who admitted to their crimes and testified against them.



Defense attorneys for former Mobile Messenger executives Darcy Wedd and Fraser Thompson attacked two former executives and a client of the company, all three of whom have pled guilty to charges from the auto-subscription scheme.



Maruice Secarz, a self-professed “old trial dog,”...

